This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperature in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today we will have more clouds compared to sun. Our southern counties could see a few showers later this afternoon. Today winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be rather cloudy with a shower or two in the south.