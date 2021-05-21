Weather Minute for May 21, 2021

This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a calm wind.

This afternoon will be quite warm. We will have high temperatures this afternoon in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots could reach into the lower 90s. There will be a light soutwesterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. This afternoon we will have sunshine with some passing clouds.

This evening temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This evening we will be partly cloudy with a light southwesterly breeze.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds tonight will be light from the southwest.