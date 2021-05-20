Weather Minute for May 20th, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a partially clear sky. This morning we will have calm winds.

This afternoon will be quite warm. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. We will have a mostly sunny sky. This afternoon there will be a light southerly breeze between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening temperatures will be in the 70s with a mainly clear sky. Winds continue from the south.

Tonight we will have mostly clear with a light southerly breezy. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

