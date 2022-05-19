This morning will be foggy with a few showers around. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will be seeing patchy clouds with a shower or thunderstorm late.