Weather Minute for May 19, 2021

This morning we will have a clear sky with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be calm.

This afternoon there will be sunshine with some passing clouds. It will be warm. Our high temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between three to five miles an hour.

This evening there will be patchy clouds with temperatures in the 60s. This evening winds will be light from the south.

Winds will calm tonight with a partially clear sky. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

FIND YOUR FULL WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST HERE –>