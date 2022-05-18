This morning will be cool with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a clear sky. Today we will have sunshine to start and then the sun fades behind the clouds.

Late in the afternoon showers will arrive. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers.