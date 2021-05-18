Weather Minute for May 18, 2021

This morning we will have a clear sky with a bit of patchy fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This morning we will have a calm wind.

This afternoon will be warmer. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds this afternoon will be light and variable. We will have sunshine with a few passing clouds.

This evening we will be mainly clear with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will continue to be light and variable.

Tonight we will have a light southerly breeze. There will be a partially to mainly clear sky. Temperatures tonight fall into the lower to mid 50s.

