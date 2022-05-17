This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have a clear sky with some patchy fog.

Today we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. At times we will have winds between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Tonight will be mainly clear.