Weather Minute for May 17, 2021

This morning will be foggy. Use caution while commuting. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be calm.

This afternoon we will have more clouds compared to sun. A stray shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out. our high temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this afternoon will be light from the south.

This evening we will have a variable cloudy sky. Winds will continue to be light from the south. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds tonight will be calm.

FIND YOUR FULL WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST HERE –>