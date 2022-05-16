This morning we will be dealing with patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There will also be dense fog this morning reducing visibility. Stay a safe distance away from the person in front of you, and use your low beams instead of high beams to be able to see better.

Today we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could become severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and hail. Use caution while driving and stay weather aware through the day. It looks like the highest potential for severe weather will be during the later morning into the early afternoon hours. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.







Tonight we will have patchy clouds wit low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.