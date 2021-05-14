Weather Minute for May 14, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This morning we will have a clear sky with calm winds.

This afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. This afternoon there will be a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible in spots. Winds this afternoon will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have patchy clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this evening will be light from the north.

Tonight winds will be rather calm. Tonight we will be mainly clear with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

