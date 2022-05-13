This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sun. There could also be a shower or some drizzle around. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will be rather cloudy with a shower or two.