Weather Minute for May 13, 2021

This morning will be frosty with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be calm and we will have a clear sky.

This afternoon we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. A shower cannot be ruled out however. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will be partly cloudy with a stray shower. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light from the north.

Tonight we will have a clearing sky. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds tonight will be calm.

