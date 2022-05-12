This morning will be mainly clear with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds. There will be more sunshine in the west, and more clouds in the east throughout our day. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.