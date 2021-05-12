Weather Minute for May 12, 2021

This morning will be chilly and frosty with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. We will have a mainly clear sky. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

This evening we will have a partially clear sky. Winds will continue from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the 30s and we could see some more frost. Winds tonight will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

