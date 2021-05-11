Weather Minute for May 11, 2021

This morning will be frosty for some. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This morning winds will be calm. We will have patchy clouds.

This afternoon there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening winds continue from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This evening we will be partially clear.

Tonight temperatures tumble into the mid to upper 30s. If you have any sensitive plants, bring them indoors or cover them up. We could see some frost. Winds tonight will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will be mainly clear.

