This morning will be chilly with a clear sky. Temperatures this morning will be ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 50s.

Today we will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s with a clear sky.