Weather Minute for May 10, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a northwesterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon clouds break and we will have a partly sunny sky. Winds this afternoon pick up from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

This evening there will be a partially clear sky. Temperatures this evening will the in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will continue from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds tonight will be between five to ten miles an hour from the northwest.

