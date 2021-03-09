Weather Minute for March 9, 2021

This morning we will be mainly to partially clear with temperatures in the 40s. It will be a mild start. This morning we will have a southwesterly wind between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This afternoon there will be clouds mixing in with some sunshine. This afternoon will be dry, but we will see a bit more clouds. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 40s, so this is well above.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Temperatures this evening will be in the 40s. Winds toinght will be light from the southwest. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 30s.

