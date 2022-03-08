This morning will be cloudy with a few flurries. Tempeartures will be in the 20s to lower 30s.

This afternoon clouds will break for some sunshine. Today will be calmer compared to yesterday, but still breezy. Today winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight we will have clouds increasing with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight cloud will thicken and showers and snow showers will arrive by Wednesday morning.