Weather Minute for March 8, 2021

This morning we will be frosty with temperatures in the teens to lower twenties. You will want to start your car early if it is parked outside. Make sure to bundle up too! This morning we will have sunshine with a few clouds in the sky. Winds this morning will be light and calm.

This afternoon we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Average high temperatures this time in March are in the lower 40s so it will be well above. This trend will continue all week as warmer air arrives.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Winds will shift to the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This will make tonight not as cold, compared to last night. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

