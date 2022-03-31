This morning will be mild with temperatures in the 50s and a few showers.

Today we will have variable cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms. Today will be a milder day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air. If the sun pops out, some storms could be on the strong side with gusty and damaging winds over 60 mph. If we stay cloudy, that will help limit the severe potential.

Any storm activity should taper off by the evening commute. Tonight showers continue. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.