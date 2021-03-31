Weather Minute for March 31, 2021

This morning we will be cloudy as rainfall moves in. It will be steady at times during the mid morning. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds this morning are from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will continue to see periods of rain. Our temperatures will be stuck in the 50s. Winds this afternoon will continue from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Make sure to have your umbrella with you!

This evening will be cloudy with showers around. Temperatures this evening will be in the lower 50s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight showers turn into a burst of snowfall into early Thursday morning. Winds will pick up tonight from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour ushering in colder air. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. There could be a slushy accumulation of snowfall north of I-80 or in the higher elevations.

