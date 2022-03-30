This morning a warm front will move through bringing us an icy mix. Use caution while commuting this morning, by mid morning conditions will improve. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for all of Central PA until noon today. For portions of Centre and Huntingdon counties the Winter Weather Advisory will go until 2:00 PM.

After the icy mix early, this afternoon clouds will break. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will increase tonight.