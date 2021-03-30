Weather Minute for March 30, 2021

This morning we will have light winds from the south with a clear sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

This afternoon will be sunny with high clouds moving in. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This southerly breeze will usher in milder air. Our high temperatures will soar into the mid 60s. This is well above average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the lower 50s.

This evening temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Winds this evening will continue from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight clouds will thicken. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s. Late tonight into early Wednesday morning showers will start to move in. Winds tonight will continue from the south.

