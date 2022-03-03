This morning we will have a sprinkle or flurry and then clouds and sunshine the rest of the day. This morning watch for slick spots on your morning commute.

Today winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This afternoon we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Today high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the teens with a clear sky. We will have a frosty start to our Friday morning.