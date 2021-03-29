Weather Minute for March 29th, 2021

This morning we will have a few flurries or a sprinkle around. It will be quite windy with winds sustained between fifteen to twenty miles an hour from the northwest. Gusts could be bewteen 25 to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 30s.

This afternoon we become sunny and winds will start to diminish. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable. We will have high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

This evening we will have a clear sky. Winds this evening will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures this evening will be in the 40s.

Tonight will be clear with a light westerly breeze. Temperatures tonight fall into the lower to mid 30s.

