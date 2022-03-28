This morning will be chilly with temperatures in the teens. This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This will be one of our last really cold days.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Today we will also see some scattered snow showers and the potential for snow squalls. Remember with a snow squall, conditions can deteriorate quickly and lead to dangerous road conditions. Flash freezing is also possible, if a snow squall warning is issued, get off the roadway and wait for it to pass. Winds on today will be from the northwest between fifteen miles an hour. This wind will make the air feel even colder.

Tonight we will have low temperatures in the teens with a partly cloudy sky.