Weather Minute for March 26th, 2021

It will be a very windy day. In fact, we could see wind gusts up to 60 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Blair, Cambria, Bedford and Somerset Counties until 6:00 PM. For Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, Centre, and Huntingdon counties it is a Wind Advisory until 6:00 PM. Make sure to secure anything down outside that could blow away. These strong winds could do some damage and we could also see some scattered power outages.

This morning winds will begin to pick up. We will see winds between 15-20 mph, but by late morning we could see gusts up to 50 to 60 mph. This morning there could be a lingering showers with a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

This afternoon the winds will be the strongest. We will have winds sustained between 20-25 mph with wind gusts up to 50 to 60 mph. This afternoon clouds will break for some sunshine. This afternoon temperatures will fall from the 60s to the 50s.

This evening the winds will start to diminish. This evening we will have patchy clouds. Winds this evening will be between 15-20 mph. Gusts this evening will be up to 40 to 50 mph. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Overnight tonight the winds will start to die down. Winds tonight will be from the west between 10 to 15 miles an hour. Tonight we will be mostly to partly cloudy. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 40s.

