This morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Today we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There could be a few showers or some drizzle around. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 30s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky along with a few showers or flurries.