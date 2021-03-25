Weather Minute for March 25, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have a foggy start to the morning with patchy clouds. Winds this morning will be light from the south.

This afternoon will be mild. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower 50s. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. We will have more clouds compared to sun.

This evening temperatures stay in the upper 60s. We will have a cloudy sky with scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder in spots. Winds this evening will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight a cold front will start to move through. We will be cloudy tonight with scattered showers and a thunderstorm in spots. Tonight temperatures will not fall far. Our low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds tonight will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

