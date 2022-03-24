This morning we will be dealing with patchy fog. There will also be a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s.

Today we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. There will also be a few scattered showers throughout the day. High temperatures will rebound back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with a lingering shower.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.