Weather Minute for March 24, 2021

This morning we will have showers around and at times a few downpours. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Use caution traveling, some of the rain will reduce visibility. Winds this morning will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon showers taper off. In eastern counties the clouds will stick around, but in the west we will see a few peeks of sunshine with the cloud coverage. In he east this afternoon there could still be a stray shower. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening there will be a variable cloudy sky. Winds this evening will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures this evening will be in the 50s.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds and some fog around. Temperatures tonight will not fall far. We will have low temperatures today in the mid to upper 40s. Winds tonight will continue from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

