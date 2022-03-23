This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds this morning will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour.

Today will be a cloudy day with times of rainfall. A low-pressure system will be moving across Central PA. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will stay in the 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with some rainfall. We also could hear a few rumbles of thunder.