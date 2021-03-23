Weather Minute for March 23, 2021

This morning we will be partially clear with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. Winds this morning will be calm or light.

This afternoon we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Winds this afternoon will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

This evening will be cloudy. Temperatures this evening will be in the 50s and winds will continue from the southeast.

Tonight will be cloudy with some drizzle or a stray shower. Tonight temperatures will not fall far. We will have low temperatures in the 40s.

