Weather Minute for March 22, 2021

This morning will be chilly with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. This morning winds are calm or light and we have a clear sky.

This afternoon temperatures will soar above average into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. This afternoon we will have a mostly sunny sky.

This evening we will be mainly clear. Temperatures this evening will be in the 50s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky. Overnight winds will be light.

FULL FORECAST HERE –>