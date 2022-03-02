This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning we will be partially clear with patchy fog.

Today we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 30s. This evening another front will move in. This will bring us another round of scattered showers and snow showers into Thursday morning.