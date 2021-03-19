Weather Minute for March 19, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds. It will be chilly and quite windy. Winds this morning will be from the northeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures this morning will be in the 20s to lower 30s. With the winds factored in, it will feel more like the teens and lower 20s.

This afternoon clouds diminish and we are left with sunshine. It is going to still be a cool and breezy day. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds this afternoon will be from the northeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening temperatures will be in the 30s with the northeasterly wind continuing. The sky this evening will be clear.

We will have clear conditions overnight with temperatures falling into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight winds will ease from the northeast.

