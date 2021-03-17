Weather Minute for March 17, 2021

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! This morning fog will be reducing visibility in spots. Please use caution as you travel. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and we have a cloudy sky. Winds this morning are light from the south.

This afternoon we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 50s. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening it will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will continue from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Overnight clouds will thicken and rainfall arrives into early Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will not fall far. We will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

