This morning there will be patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be a milder day high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Late today a cold front will start to approach Central PA. This will bring us showers late . Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight into Saturday morning rain and snow will move into Central PA.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

At this time, it does look like we will see it turn to snowfall by Saturday morning and it should exit by Saturday evening. A widespread 3-6″ is possible. In some of our northeastern counties there could be more with around 3-9″ of snow. Due to this the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings. For Jefferson County the Winter Storm Warning goes from 1:00 AM Saturday until 1:00 AM Sunday. For Elk, Cameron and northern Centre the Winter Storm Warning goes from midnight tonight until 7:00 PM on Saturday. For Clearfield, Cambria, and Somerset the Winter Storm Warning from tonight at 10:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday. For Southern Centre, Blair, Huntingdon it is a Winter Storm Warning from Saturday at 4:00 AM until Saturday at 7:00 PM. Bedford is under a Winter Storm Watch at this point.