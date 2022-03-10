This morning watch for freezing fog that could impact your morning commute. Any untreated surface will be slick and icy, including sidewalks. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Today will be seasonable with clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds today will be light.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partly cloudy sky.