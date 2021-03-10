Weather Minute for March 10, 2021

This morning temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 40s. We are seeing milder air where we have winds from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Where winds are calm, it is cooler. This morning we have a clear sky.

This afternoon we will be sunny to partly cloudy. Our high temperatures will soar today into the lower to mid 60s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 40s. This afternoon we will have a southerly breeze between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening temperatures will be in the 50s with a partly clear sky. Winds this evening will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Overnight there will be variable cloudiness. Temperatures tonight fall into the 40s. Winds tonight will be from the south bewteen five to ten miles an hour.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

