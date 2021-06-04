Weather Minute for June 4, 2021

This morning there will be showers or even a few rumbles of thunder around. We will have patchy fog with temperatures in the 60s. Winds this morning will be light from the southwest.

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This evening we will have patchy clouds. Winds this evening will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have winds from the southwest and they will be light. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight the sky will clear.