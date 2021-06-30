Weather Minute for June 30, 2021

This morning we will be hazy with a partially clear sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light from the southwest.

This afternoon will be hot and humid. This afternoon we will have clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could contain flooding downpours and strong winds. You will want to stay up to date with the weather. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will continue to see a few downpours and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have thunderstorms early and then showers will continue with a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Winds overnight will be light from the west.