Weather Minute for June 3, 2021

This morning we will have patchy fog with temperatures in the 60s. There also could be a few showers or a sprinkle around.

This afternoon we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat seems to be more to our east, but there still could be downpours and gusty winds in a thunderstorm. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will continue to see a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight will be cloudy with some lingering showers. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds tonight will be from the southwest and will be light.