Weather Minute for June 29, 2021

This morning will be hazy with some patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a calm wind.

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Make sure to stay cool and safe from the heat. Temperatures this afternoon will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between three to five miles an hour. This afternoon with the heat and humidity of the day, a downpour or thunderstorm could pop up.

This evening temperatures will be in the 80s. Winds will be from the west between three to five miles an hour. This evening any storm will taper off and we will have patchy clouds.

Tonight the sky will be clear to partially clear with some haze. Winds tonight will be light from the southwest. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.