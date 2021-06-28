Weather Minute for June 28, 2021

This morning we will have a clear sky with some patchy fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a clear sky.

This afternoon will be quite warm and humid. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This will usher moisture into Central PA. During the afternoon hours we will have a mix of sun and clouds with a stray t’storm possible.

This evening temperatures will be in the 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Winds this evening will continue from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a clear to partially clear sky. We will also have some patchy fog in spots. Winds tonight will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid to upper 60s.