This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with a cloudy sky and a lingering shower. Today will be slightly cooler and less humid behind the front. We will start the day with some showers and then clouds will break. Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This afternoon will be breezy with more sun compared to clouds.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the 50s with a clear sky.