Weather Minute for June 25, 2021

This morning we will have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s. Winds this morning will be from the south and will be light.

This afternoon we will have a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warm, but seasonable with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will be partly cloudy. Winds will continue from the south with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.