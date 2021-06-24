Weather Minute for June 24, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a mainly clear sky. Winds will be calm.

This afternoon we will have plenty of sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Today we will continue to have comfortable conditions, but it will be warmer. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have a clear sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will continue from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will be clear to partially clear. Winds will be from the south and will be light. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s.